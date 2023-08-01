The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

Hobart's Jacob Richards signs two year deal with the JackJumpers

JB
By Jacob Bevis
Updated August 1 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jacob Richards' "gritty, relentless, selfless and hardworking attitude" has been rewarded, signing with the Tasmania JackJumpers for the 2023/24 NBL season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jacob Bevis

Sports Journalist

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.