Oatlands District Football Association best and fairest winner Corey Bosworth was quick to deflect attention from his individual milestone.
An underground mine worker, the Campbell Town midfielder missed the count and did not know about his award until later in the night - thanking his teammates immediately.
"Without my teammates, I wouldn't be able to get these sorts of awards so it really all comes down to my teammates giving me the ball and making me look good," he said.
Bosworth polled a three in the final round to reach 27 votes and win the award from last year's winner Jamie Sokolski (Bothwell), who finished on 24.
It marks another major individual accolade in the 32-year-old's career, having won best and fairests at East Coast, Fingal and Bracknell as well as some association honours.
This season marked his first at the Robins, coming from East Coast, where he'd been since 2018 - when they won their first premiership in 18 years.
His move to his new club came following a promise with coach and premiership teammate Clinton 'Freddy' Burn.
"I said to him 'in my final couple of years of my footy career, I'll give you a year', he rang me up this year and I honoured my word," he said.
"I thought I'd go down and have a kick with a few mates and it's a fantastic club - it's absolutely one of the best moves I've ever made."
Campbell Town play Bothwell in the first semi-final this weekend as they aim to keep their season alive,
After making last year's grand final, it's a stark contrast to the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons where they only won one game.
"The committee do a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes, Freddy does a huge amount of work, his wife Laura and Liz our president ... they do that much work behind the scenes it's unreal," he said.
"It's not just for us boys, it's actually for all the supporters through the years and who have done all the hard yards to get the club to where it is now, it just gives them some reward that they deserve.
"We're under no illusions that Bothwell are going to very hard to beat, but you've got to be in it to win it."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
