Problems with AFL stadium deal

There are two problems as I see it with the deal Mr Rockliff signed with the AFL. Apart from the stadium costing, vague that it is, the funding required to support a Tasmanian AFL team is, in today's figures, in excess of $50m per annum. Where is that coming from? Secondly, we are going to try to mount a successful Tasmanian team from a population base of just over half a million, keeping in mind that our population base is aging.
As much as our on team is a nice idea we need to carefully consider the funding and the gene pool.
Stuart Bryce, Launceston
The $50m for the stadium is $12m for 12 years by TAS Govt (then as negotiated), $20m from the AFL (the annual distribution to all teams (some more $, some less) plus $18m to be raised by the club through sponsorships, merchandise etc. but mainly through memberships and associated revenues. This is why the stadium is crucial to the viability of the club. It provides the experience to attract members, guests, corporates and visitors and the entertainment and hospitality facilities to raise that operating revenue.
A Tasmanian team could expect priority in selection of players from its own academy pathways and assistance in early years to be immediately competitive. Once well established it would recruit players from around the country (and world?) under AFL rules applying to all clubs.
Tim Manning, Launceston
THE article "Tasmania has highest excess mortality rate" (The Examiner, July 25) is alarming.
Over the past couple of years, there has been approximately 10-20 per cent excess deaths, not only in Tasmania and Australia, but also internationally including the UK, US, Ireland, Germany and Europe.
These excessive deaths cannot simply be explained by COVID, as evidenced by recent Western Australia data which showed excess mortality rising before COVID became widespread.
The excess deaths in Tasmania have occurred while Dr Mark Veitch was Public Health Director, and under Premiers Gutwein and Rockliff. . As doctors and an epidemiologist, we find the reported explanations of excess deaths as "complex", "seasonal fluctuations", "state demographics" and "combination of factors" unacceptable non-answers. The Tasmanian people deserve better.
The Tasmanian Parliament should thoroughly and transparently investigate this alarming situation as a matter of urgency.
Associate Professor Mike Sladden and Dr Julie Sladden, Legana
I READ with great interest the comments of North Launceston Football Club and Launceston Football Club and many others, regarding the ending of the Statewide Competition.
There is one thing that I would like to ask, are the current southern sides willing to stay in a Statewide Competition or not?
As we are all aware, if they are going to join the SFL, there can't be a Statewide Comp.
It would be good to hear from people down south.
Reg Lyons, Legana
ONE wonders how regular correspondent Gordon Thurlow gets by without a driver's licence, passport, or car and house insurance because at some stage they are all renewable.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
IN A few months 'Music in the Park' will be starting again. Groups are required to provide their own PA system by the Launceston Council. This is not working out well.
We have been to most of the Music in the Park, and nearly every time, the PA system was not giving a wide coverage. Most times the speakers were pointing towards Cimitiere St, so the people towards Brisbane St could not hear the announcements or singing.
Four speakers permanently mounted above the roof line would be the best option. It would not be that expensive for the council to purchase a PA system and allow bands to use it. Allow all to enjoy Music in the Park.
John Hirst, Norwood
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.