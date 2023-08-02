Problems with AFL stadium deal

The $50m for the stadium is $12m for 12 years by TAS Govt (then as negotiated), $20m from the AFL (the annual distribution to all teams (some more $, some less) plus $18m to be raised by the club through sponsorships, merchandise etc. but mainly through memberships and associated revenues. This is why the stadium is crucial to the viability of the club. It provides the experience to attract members, guests, corporates and visitors and the entertainment and hospitality facilities to raise that operating revenue.

