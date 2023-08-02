The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Problems with AFL stadium deal

August 2 2023 - 12:30pm
Problems with AFL stadium deal
There are two problems as I see it with the deal Mr Rockliff signed with the AFL. Apart from the stadium costing, vague that it is, the funding required to support a Tasmanian AFL team is, in today's figures, in excess of $50m per annum. Where is that coming from? Secondly, we are going to try to mount a successful Tasmanian team from a population base of just over half a million, keeping in mind that our population base is aging.

