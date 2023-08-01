The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Former Wilderness Society campaign manager elected to parliament

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated August 1 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vica Bayley has been elected to the House of Assembly through a recount.
Vica Bayley has been elected to the House of Assembly through a recount.

Former longtime Wilderness Society campaign manager Vica Bayley will enter Parliament when sittings resume next week to take the seat left vacant by former Greens leader Cassy O'Connor last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.