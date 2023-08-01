A first-ever female pipe major headlines a new era at one of Launceston's oldest bands.
St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band, which celebrated 90 years of continuous playing earlier this year and dates back to the 1920s, made two "monumental" changes at its recent annual meeting.
After 25 years in the role and 46 years with the band, drum major Peter Scales handed over the mace to Nick Haysom.
Long-term pipe major David Potter was succeeded by Sally-Anne Richter, an accomplished singer and trumpeter who formerly held the pipe major role at Melbourne Presbyterian Ladies College.
Mr Scales said it was an exciting time for the band.
"We're attracting young people which is great and we've picked up a few senior people," he said.
Mr Scales will continue on with the band as a base/ tenor drummer, and also in the role of president after Susan Males stepped into the secretary role.
He said his near five decades with the band had taken him across the world, including to several world and national pipe band championships.
"It's been a rollercoaster - a lot more highs than lows," Mr Scales said.
The St Andrews crew is still looking for a new home after it lost access to its long-term base at Seaport.
The band has been taken in by Launceston City Band, but is keen to secure a permanent spot that can facilitate break-off practise rooms and storage space for memorabilia.
Hamish Geale
