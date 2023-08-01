A Ravenswood woman caught with a stun gun disguised as a torch in her handbag has been hit with a hefty penalty.
Amy Elizabeth Baillie, 25, pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including evading police, unlawfully possessing a dangerous article, possessing a firearm, driving under the influence of an illicit drug, and stealing.
Baillie appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on August 1.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry told the court that on April 24, 2021, at 2pm, police intercepted a red Subaru Forester at Ravenswood.
Police spoke with Baillie, a passenger in the car, and found a small black Taser in her handbag.
Mr Fawdry said Baillie told police the Taser was given to her by a friend for protection, saying, "I know I shouldn't have it," and justified having the Taser as "it also works as a torch".
The court also heard how on October 1, 2021, police attempted to intercept a vehicle driven by Baillie at Invermay for a routine breath test when Baillie accelerated away.
Police pursued and later found the vehicle, still at Invermay, with Baillie crouched in the driver seat.
Baillie was arrested and found to be driving on an L2 licence that had expired eight months earlier.
Mr Fawdry said police conducted an oral fluid test and found Baillie tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Baillie told police she had "used ice three hours earlier".
Mr Fawdry also told the court of numerous counts of stealing, including on December 27, 2021, at 1.50pm, when Baillie and another female stole "a number of perfumes" from Chemist Warehouse at Mowbray to the value of $217.90.
The court heard of another instance, where on October 13, 2022, Baillie went to the Coles Supermarket at Racecourse Crescent and stole "numerous packets of red meat".
When staff asked Baillie to pay for the red meat, she refused, telling the staff, "I don't care".
Defence lawyer Hannah Goss said Baillie's actions were the result of "extenuating circumstances".
Ms Goss said these included the passing of her brother, which contributed to her poor mental health during the period of offending.
Ms Goss said Baillie had the knife and Taser for her protection, saying she did not intend to use the weapons.
The court heard that Baillie was concerned for her safety and had the weapons to "deter others from harming her".
Magistrate Ken Stanton acknowledged that Baillie had no prior convictions, a transient lifestyle, and poor mental health at the time of offending.
"However, I must impose penalties to match the seriousness of the offending," Mr Stanton said.
"The most serious charge is evading police under aggravated circumstances as it enables barriers which prevent police's ability to enforce the law."
Mr Stanton said he subsumed the charges for evading police and driving a vehicle while a prescribed illicit drug was present in oral fluid, saying Baillie "should not be punished twice for the same conduct".
Mr Stanton convicted Baillie on evading police, unlawfully possessing a dangerous article in a public place, and driving while not holding a driver's licence.
Baillie was fined $3560 and disqualified from driving for two years.
On all other counts, Baillie was convicted and sentenced to a community corrections order of six months, with core conditions including routine drug testing and treatment and psychiatric assessment and treatment.
Mr Stanton said he must impose the minimum penalties on Baillie and understood it was a "heavy penalty" for her.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.