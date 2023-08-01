Easier access to abortion pill

When *Leah, 28, found herself in the GPs office with an unplanned pregnancy, she believed access to a medical abortion would be easy.
The Northern Tasmanian woman was five weeks pregnant and fell within the nine-week cut-off point for medical termination of pregnancy.
But instead of walking out of her doctor's surgery with the abortion pill or the MS-2 Step (Mifepristone and Misoprostol) medications that would end the pregnancy, she had been sent for an ultrasound appointment and given instructions to book an appointment with another GP who had the authority to prescribe.
Leah said she felt uncomfortable about seeing a different GP and was beginning to stress further about the process and the time frame.
Waiting times within the medical system in Tasmania added to her challenges.
"Something that I believed would be really easy for me to get was actually hard. I had to wait for the ultrasound appointment and then wait for the next doctor's appointment," Leah said.
"I was feeling sick every day from pregnancy, it was not something I could just forget about and get on with my life, and so I was stuck waiting for appointments while constantly thinking about the decision, weighing up about what would be best," she said.
"It was an extremely difficult time. I think quicker access would have just taken away some of the mental anguish I was feeling...the changes were needed."
This difficulty has now been assisted with changes to prescribing laws for the MS-2 Step termination pills made by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in July, which come into effect today.
Under the changes, all GPs from August 1 are no longer required to undertake specific training related to the medication and no longer need to obtain an authority to prescribe.
They can simply prescribe the medication to their patients, allowing for one-stop accessibility for women like Leah.
The Bubble Launceston director Natasha Vavrek said the recent changes would bring more attention to the MS-2 Step medication being an option for patients and should increase the numbers of GPS who prescribe it.
She said many women were presenting to the Launceston clinic for termination access, particularly from rural areas.
"We do have many women who present to the clinic...particularly from the North West coast, we have many women that make the trip to Launceston to access our services," Dr Vavrek said.
"In an ideal world, I would love to see all doctors be open to prescribing this type of medication. For so long, it has been such a taboo subject, and it is a personal preference as to whether the doctor feels comfortable doing it," she said.
"The doctors who were already prescribing were the ones that wanted to prescribe because it is only a three-hour course, so time will tell to see if we do have an increased uptake for a prescription."
Royal Australian College of General Practitioners state chairman Toby Gardner said the changes would increase accessibility for women, especially those living in rural and regional areas in Tasmania.
He said the laws would free up GPs who wanted to prescribe but did not have time for the regulatory requirements while still allowing GPs to consciously object.
"There were only a few GPs who had the authority to prescribe it, and if those GPs were booked out for a long period, or the patient wasn't able to get into family planning, the options were limited," Dr Gardner said.
"They were having to travel far, which puts extra stress on them in an already stressful time having to decide to continue or not continue a pregnancy. It just added another challenge for women who should really have equitable access."
Under the changes, pharmacists can also now dispense without a training requirement.
Pharmacy Guild of Australia state president Helen O'Byrne said the TGA changes removed bureaucratic barriers.
She said there were no moves afoot for pharmacists to actually prescribe the drug.
"At this stage, there is no jurisdiction that is interested in prescribing MS-2 Step," Ms O'Byrne said.
"It does require a considerable amount of medical diagnosis and intervention, and that does require a higher level of expertise, but we certainly do want to be involved and should be involved, in the first and second dose counselling," she said.
"It is important that the patient gets really good counselling about the effects the medication will have on them, both psychologically and physically, and there is a really strong role for a pharmacist in that."
