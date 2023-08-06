The City of Launceston council is responsible for a significant amount of assets - about $2.5 billion worth.
This includes parks, council-owned buildings, waste management facilities and infrastructure like footpaths, roads and levees.
Built on a framework first adopted in 2019 the Strategic Asset Management Plan for 2023 details how the council plans to take a 'Launceston approach' to the needs of the city, and its neighbours, into the future.
The council breaks its assets down into seven broad categories: property, museum, waste disposal, drainage, flood protection, parks and transport.
These are all owned and operated to provide a service rather than "for the sake of it" according to the council, and have varying lifespans and replacement values.
Transport infrastructure - which includes roads, bridges and footpaths - makes up the bulk of the asset value at an estimated $1.168 billion.
Conversely, waste disposal facilities like transfer stations, the landfill site and the organic waste processing facility would cost the least to replace at $34 million.
Assets are all varying ages with Macquarie House, the Town Hall and Albert Hall among the oldest assets still on the council's books.
The council claims there are several challenges to negotiate as it manages assets.
These include 'spill-over' from neighbouring councils - which increases demand on services like waste management, and greater expectations placed on local governments by the public and the state government.
There are also the economic challenges of providing assets and services like low unemployment and high demand on construction resources - both of which limit the council's ability to build or maintain assets.
Climate change and resilience is also a key challenge identified in the strategy, particularly as the document notes most assets were built with a static climate in mind.
The report says this has "proven to be incorrect" and this could have implications for both assets and residents who rely on and pay for them.
A changing climate is likely to reduce the life of road seals unless newer, expensive materials are used and is also likely to cause drier conditions which will destroy vegetation which will require greater irrigation according to the council.
There is also a risk of greater flooding which the council says could be addressed with new pumping stations, but this would increase expenses further.
Even without these climate-related concerns funding is a key consideration as the council seeks to renew existing assets and build new ones.
The council forecasts an average $30 million per-year spend on capital works, $24 million of which the council expects to provide, over the next 20 years.
These capital works are also expected to increase operating costs by $12 million per year, which corresponds to an 18 per cent increase in rates.
The council has several benchmarks related to assets it expects to meet in the coming years.
These include planned community engagement over service levels by the end of 2025 and the acquisition of assets in major developments at South Prospect and St Leonards between 2024 and 2025.
The council aims to keep annual budget expenditure within five per cent of its forecasts to ensure good fiscal management, and also plans to create climate resilience and mitigation criteria for assets by June 2024.
The council will also conduct annual reviews of its asset plan and asset management improvement plan and performance reports.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils.
