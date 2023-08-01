Travellers along the Bass Highway have witnessed an "ice cream evolution" in the past three years.
The Van Diemens Land Creamery Cafe - part of the well-known Tasmanian business's growing dessert empire - has transformed its tiny Elizabeth Town shopfront into a brand-new cafe over 18 months.
Significant renovations to the site during the COVID pandemic updated the tired building into a modern cafe which now houses widespread seating and is surrounded by an outdoor event space for live music.
During the renovation, the cafe operated from a shipping container, but Van Diemens Land Creamery general manager Carly Palmer said it was "worth the wait".
"We wanted to create a space that's welcoming for everyone," Ms Palmer, who has worked with the business for six years, said.
"The renovations were about updating the cafe so that we have a space that the community can share - which is where the live events come in.
"We wanted to offer the best food and to match it with the ice cream and ambience; we think we've achieved that now."
A fully-fledged cafe inside the premises cooks meals, brews coffee, offers Van Diemens Land's trademark ice cream, and sources many of its ingredients locally - including meat from Best's Butchery Deloraine.
The ice cream institution also creates much of its produce at Elizabeth Town in its attached production floor, which services the cafe and ships ice cream intra and interstate.
In a tour of the production laboratory, The Examiner took a look at "where the magic happens".
A peek behind the ice cream curtain
With enormous pasteurisers working on a "continuous churn", the business' production team can work on 1200-litres an hour of ice cream.
Large milk and cream tanks stand outside the ice creamery's loading station alongside freezers filled with ice cream tubs.
The milk and cream are pumped into vats inside the production warehouse with butter and blends of sugars added, which help the product be "scooped".
"Otherwise it would be frozen solid," Ms Palmer said.
More is added to the mix - skim milk powders, emulsifiers - and the end product is held overnight to mature.
Afterwards, the proto-ice cream is sent through more pipes for homogenising and then churned in the large-scale pasteurisers.
All ice creams have a base flavour during production, Ms Palmer said, and are eventually infused with flavouring during the process, depending on the products base.
"We make all the bases different," she said.
"Because without different bases - like an alcohol base or a honey base - the ice creams won't all scoop at the same consistency once the flavour is added.
"Each base has to be worked on and formulated differently to get to that ideal scoopability."
The food science process has more intricate steps, but what's most important to Ms Palmer is the end product.
"It's all about the ice cream at the end of the day," she said.
Ms Palmer, who began working with the company's "formulation team", still has a hand in the flavour creation process, which can often be instigated by local growers and foodies coming in with fresh produce.
Ice cream in research and development can come from local farms - like a current delicious test batch of olive oil, balsamic and strawberry.
Ms Palmer said roughly one or two in 10 make it through the taste testing process which needs to "balance the flavours" and "achieve its goal".
"If it's good enough to put in the cabinet then we'll put them in the cabinet," she said.
"And if it's really popular, customers are raving about it, then that's something we'll think about bringing in permanently.
"But it's all about feedback."
"Tasting journeys" will be part of the newly refurbished cafe's offerings soon, similar to wine tastings but for ice cream, and Ms Palmer said live events will return in the summer.
"We're really proud of what we do," she said.
"So, if anyone ever wants to come in and talk about the process of how we make ice cream, we're here."
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
