DNA testing confirms body in Nabowla bushland is Shyanne-Lee Tatnell

Craig Thomson
Craig Thomson
Updated July 31 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:04pm
Tasmania Police conducted an extensive search near Nabowla, where the remains were found. Picture supplied.
Police say DNA testing has confirmed a body located in bushland near Nabowla is that of Shyanne-Lee Tatnell.

