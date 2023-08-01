After 26 years, Dave Graney felt it was time to get the band back together for one last hurrah.
Thirty years after the release of their 1993 record Night of the Wolverine, the band is celebrating with a national tour, and even releasing it on vinyl for the first time.
While they've made occasional appearances over the years, it's the first time they've toured together since breaking up.
Graney described Night of the Wolverine as a "breakthrough record" for the band, and years later since it's release, it was still resonating with audiences.
"We've never been artists that have been on commercial radio, so it was a real rock-culture release," Graney said.
"Audiences want something of a shared experience or language they recognise... we've done two gigs so far and they've been very warmly received at the shows."
The album has also just been released on vinyl for the first time as a double LP.
"Vinyl was dead in Australia when we released Night of the Wolverine, record shops didn't have racks for vinyl... it was all CD's," Graney said.
"Australia was a very early adopter of technology and the retail record shops, of which there were many, switched straight over to CD's then.
"People kept asking for it so that's why we did it... it was a really interesting exercise doing it as an artist."
Graney said the tour provided a second chance to perform the album live, something they didn't get the chance to do properly when it was first released.
"We were playing in rock clubs and it was a very semi acoustic kind of album," he said.
"Initially, we went out on the road when it came out in 1993, opening for Hunters and Collectors for six weeks... the audience were really ferocious and they yelled at us to get off for most of the performance.
"The records we made before and after are more rock albums, but Night of the Wolverine was quite a standalone, almost semi-acoustic song based album."
Graney said audiences could expect two sets from their upcoming shows.
"One is just all of Night of the Wolverine which we've never really done before, and we have a set of songs from albums before and after that record," Graney said.
"We're looking forward to playing in Launceston, we've got three dates in Tasmania in Ulverstone and in Franklin as well."
Dave Graney and the Coral Snakes play at the Royal Oak Hotel on August 11, and tickets can be purchased online.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
