A collaborative exhibition from the University of Tasmania and the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) opened at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., after four years of development.
Amid U.S. administrative changes and a global pandemic, the exhibition titled The Kangaroo and the Eagle: Allies in War and Peace finally came to light after a simple discussion sparked the idea four years ago.
Professor Margaret Baguley from USQ was invited to the Pentagon Museum in 2019 to meet with the chief curator and began talks over an idea of an Australian and American artists exhibition.
From their discussions with the Director of the Academy Gallery at UTAS, Malcolm Bywaters reached out to Launceston artist Leoni Duff to commission the work.
Ms Duff's painting depicts a scene inspired by the Battle of Buna-Gona in World War II, where Australian and American forces fought against the Japanese in New Guinea.
Ms Duff said when she approached the piece, it was the conflict and human condition in war that fascinated her.
"For me, my husband's father was in the Second World War and his uncle, and they were actually involved in this particular battle," Ms Duff said.
"I was asked to deal with the Battle of Buna-Gona; the reference photos that were given had lots of jungle in the back but I took all that out and focused just on the relationship between the men."
Depicted in the painting are two American soldiers assisting a wounded Australian, laying on the ground.
Ms Duff said it was in times of conflict that humans showed their kindness and care.
"Even across the barrier of two nations at war, sometimes it occurs," Ms Duff said.
"For me to paint it is to isolate it, to tell the story and recognize how profoundly difficult human relationships can sometimes be on a global scale."
While the original painting hangs in her gallery, the work was scanned and sent as a digital form to the Pentagon, which was then enlarged and presented by the museum exhibitors.
Dr Bywaters said it was "unbelievable quality."
"You walk into this beautiful auditorium come corridor where I have the presumption of thousands of people walking past every day," Dr Bywaters said.
He said from a curating side, he was delighted with all of the artwork included in the exhibition.
"There's also several American artists showing alongside several Australians, and that was very much part of the partnership," Dr Bywaters said.
"It has been a tiring process but no greater than other large-scale exhibitions, particularly when you're dealing with a major organisation because everything has to be right."
Ms Duffy said it was an important exhibition considering what's happening in the world.
"The relationship between Australia and the United States is becoming even more a matter of focus and is escalating," she said.
"You can sort of see how the story that's being told in this exhibition needs to be shared widely."
