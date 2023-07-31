The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Ben Simpson leads State League player of the year standings

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated July 31 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

North Launceston's impressive form has been reflected in the State League player of the year standings with Ben Simpson surging ahead after round 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.