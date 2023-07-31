North Launceston's impressive form has been reflected in the State League player of the year standings with Ben Simpson surging ahead after round 16.
Since losing their opening two fixtures, Brad Cox-Goodyer's battlers have won 12 on the trot with Simpson playing a pivotal role.
The Bombers coach compared his co-captains Simpson and Alex Lee to NBA superstars Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant after the pair teamed up to slam dunk Clarence on Saturday.
"Those two just controlled the game," Cox-Goodyer said following the 26-point victory.
Lauderdale's 30-point loss to North Hobart saw Sam Siggins stick on 15 votes as Simpson's second-straight best-on-ground showing enabled him to climb to 18 as the Bombers head into the bye.
Lee's vote saw him join Kingborough's Lachie Clifford and Jack Tomkinson on 14 although it was Eddie Cole who landed the three votes in the Tigers' 27-point win over Glenorchy.
Cox-Goodyer remains on 10 but continues to lead the way in the goal-kicking with one hand on the Peter Hudson Medal.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.