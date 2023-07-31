A former Launceston accountant embezzled $1.44 million to fund a chronic gambling addiction, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
James Redmond Burrows, 37, of Hawthorn Victoria, bet on galloping and harnessed horses, dogs and sports betting over a four-year three, month period from 2017 to 2020.
Burrows pleaded guilty to 23 counts of fraud, 43 counts of computer-related fraud, 28 counts of insertion of false information as data, 16 counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception, a count of stealing and a count of stealing by an agent.
Borrows took the money from clients of his accounting business including $199,728 from Launceston businessman Garry Roberts, $298,633 from real estate agent Josh Hart, $187,264 from Liveat franchisee Simone Morris, $268,625 from Stephen and Julie Gibson trading as Webber Holdings, $30,654 from Vaughan and Jen Radford of Northern Pest Control, $48,439 from Grant Chugg Plumbing and $23,157 from a clothing business run by Kate Gibson.
In many cases, he diverted clients' tax returns into an account he referred to as his fraud account used for gambling.
Crown prosecutor Simone Wilson told the court that Burrows used the money for gambling and to pay other people from whom he had stolen money.
Burrows sat in the dock, highlighting, with a green pen, passages in an extensive prosecution statement of facts.
The two-and-a-half-hour sentencing hearing continues on Monday afternoon.
