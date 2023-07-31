The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former Launceston accountant James Redmond Burrows embezzled $1.44m

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 31 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Redmond Burrows outside the Supreme Court in Launceston. Picture Phillip Biggs.
James Redmond Burrows outside the Supreme Court in Launceston. Picture Phillip Biggs.

A former Launceston accountant embezzled $1.44 million to fund a chronic gambling addiction, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.