Fans from around the country have expressed their support for Tassie rockers Luca Brasi after frontman Tyler Richardson's one-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer.
The diagnosis came just a week ago, and already Mr Richardson and his wife, Alix, are preparing to move to Melbourne with a few suitcases so their son Harris can receive immediate treatment.
To aid Mr Richardson and his family financially, Luca Brasi guitarist Patrick Marshall started a gofundme campaign which smashed the original goal of $60,000 just hours after going live.
At the time of writing, the total sat at over $114,000.
Mr Marshall said the news came as a massive shock to everyone.
"These things happen, but you never think they're going to happen to someone you know," Mr Marshall said.
"And for it to happen so suddenly as well for poor old Tyler and his family; one week they kind of knew where their life was heading and in the next that's all just been flipped upside down."
He said initially the Richardson's were hoping Harris could receive treatment in Hobart, but due to the type of cancer, they had to go to Melbourne.
"They went and bought a couple of large suitcases and they're packing up their life and heading over... they said it was for six to 12 months but they won't really know until they get over there," Mr Marshall said.
Mr Marshall said the generosity shown by the Luca Brasi community reflected the character of Mr Richardson.
"He's such a generous person with his time and his own money," Mr Marshall said.
"He volunteers for countless organizations and always donates his time and his money and I think people recognise that and just have a love for him and his family.
"Everyone's just keen to get right behind him."
As for the band, Mr Marshall said they hadn't had much of a chance to talk about what it meant for their future.
"We're pushing ahead with our Til The Wheels Fall Off festival in Launceston at this stage, I think for Tyler it's been good for him to have something else to think about as well," Mr Marshall said.
"But other than that we haven't discussed any further plans at this stage."
The funds raised will support the Richardson's in Melbourne with medical costs and also help pay their mortgage back in Hobart.
"They've both obviously had to quit work or taken leave from work, so it'll allow them to pay their mortgage back here and cover any unforeseen costs if they need to come back and see family."
"I spoke to Tyler and he said if there's more than they need, they'll end up donating that back to the Cancer Council or something like that."
He said the band was thankful for everyone's support.
"Especially in a tough financial time, people are really going above and beyond and donating generously, so we're really appreciative," he said.
