A focus on the night-time economy and implementation of the clean air strategy are among key priorities outlined by the City of Launceston council in its "roadmap" for the year.
The annual budget typically takes pride of place in the council calendar as it details how the council intends to raise revenue, chiefly through rates, and what it will spend that money on over the upcoming financial year.
However, this does not exist in isolation and other documents like the Annual Plan and the Strategic Asset Management Plan give insight into the council's other goals.
The first of these, the 2023-24 Annual Plan, spells out the council's priorities for the next year, in what council chief executive officer Michael Stretton called the "key roadmap" for the organisation.
These can range from actions that will have tangible impacts in the longer term like the Clean Air Strategy and reports on building practises, to "behind the scenes" work to further improve the council's internal governance.
The seven priorities laid out in the annual plan cover community representation, economic management, governance, local identity and culture, service provision, environmental management and city planning.
In realising its first priority, the council says it will take the lead on developing a four-year implementation program for regional sports facilities.
The council will also "continue to engage" with the community on projects and initiatives like the Aboriginal Partnership Plan.
The council's economic priorities include growing the city's night-time economy, something that has been a priority in recent years, and further promoting tourism in the city and wider region.
There is also the matter of finalising the transfer of UTAS Stadium to Stadiums Tasmania - something that will free up millions in council costs and allow better use of the ground.
Governance priorities for the council include the development and implementation of a flood resilient community program and begin a review of the organisation's Corporate Strategic Plan.
In a bid to "enhance local identity" the council aims to develop and implement the second stage of the Launceston City Heart project to revitalise the CBD and improve pedestrian access.
The council also wants to make public spaces more vibrant through the Public Art Strategy which was approved in March 2023.
Service delivery projects for the upcoming year are focused on access and inclusion for all community members, including those with disabilities through the Access Framework and the homeless through the proposed Homelessness Action Plan
The council will also develop a master plan for the future use of the Northern Tasmania Cricket Association precinct.
Key environmental goals the council seeks to achieve this year include formalising the Clean Air Strategy and implementing it, further improvements to stormwater management and implementing the city's urban greening plan.
As far as planning is concerned, the council says it aims to conduct a regularly-scheduled review of the Launceston City Deal, further implement its transport strategy to improve accessibility and infrastructure.
The organisation will also finalise the building bulk and massing report - which will have implications for development within the city in years to come.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
