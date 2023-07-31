The Examiner
Home/Sport/cycling

Tasmanian criterium cycle races set for Launceston Kart Track

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated July 31 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmanian cyclists are vying for pole position and awaiting the chequered flag after coming to an unorthodox arrangement with the state's motorsport community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Cycling
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.