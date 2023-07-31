Tasmanian cyclists are vying for pole position and awaiting the chequered flag after coming to an unorthodox arrangement with the state's motorsport community.
After years of searching for a suitable location for criterium racing, the state's cycling body is hoping Launceston Kart Club's Archerville Track will finally tick the box.
Tasmania's principal motor-racing circuit at Symmons Plains has been a regular venue for crits and AusCycling Tasmania are equally revved up about Archerville.
The Turners Marsh track will stage the Tasmanian All-Schools Criterium Championships plus graded criterium racing for seniors on Saturday, August 19, with plans for a series and state championships to follow. Last year's state titles were held in the new Inveresk car park off Forster Street.
Launceston City Cycling Club's Paul McKenzie and Matt Challis approached LKC who were open to the idea and keen to see the track used more.
AusCycling Tasmania's state operations manager Phil Leslie said Launceston's national criterium champion Cam Ivory visited the track with some junior riders and gave it a thorough endorsement.
"He loved it," Leslie said. "We are all behind it and want to make it successful.
"We've been working with LCCC seeking a closed circuit and the club said we could use it. It's enclosed away from traffic and a good place to teach juniors some skills.
"We've been looking for years for somewhere to hold criteriums in Launceston and thought let's go for it."
LKC president Michael Dalton said just five race meetings per year are held at Archerville, including a round of the state series last weekend.
"It costs a lot of money to keep operating a facility like this so not only is this particular event quite a good one for the cyclists but it gives us another avenue of usage.
"It should be good. We're happy for them to use the facility and have the run of the track."
Dalton said the asphalt track is nearly 800 metres long and about 7m wide with run-off areas, a mixture of gradients, horseshoe bends and open corners. It can be raced clockwise or anti-clockwise with karts hitting 110km/h on the back straight.
Dalton said the club is receptive to further uses for the track.
"It's open to the imagination, whatever people want to do. We've had car shows there and a couple of car boot sales. I guess a lot is orientated around motorsport and I know they have previously used Symmons Plains so this is just another variant. I hope it goes well and continues on."
AusCycling Tasmania is hoping such events will continue the state's impressive record of producing elite-level cyclists.
In addition to a pedigree featuring the likes of Matthew Gilmore, Danny Clark, Michael Grenda, Matt Goss, Amy Cure, Richie Porte and Sid Taberlay, six riders will represent Tasmania at the first all-in UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow in August.
Ivory will revert to his mountain bike to contest the cross-country race along with Launceston Mountain Bike Club's national champion Sam Fox while triple Commonwealth Games gold medallist Georgia Baker and Josh Duffy will compete on the track with Hamish McKenzie and Felicity Wilson-Haffenden taking part in the under-age road races.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
