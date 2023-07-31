The SES encouraged Tasmanians to continue to prepare their properties for a third storm front, with strong winds and rain expected to hit the state later today.
Winds up to 100 kilometres per hour were recorded in Low Head overnight, while a record breaking 143 kilometre per hour winds were reported in Strahan.
Tasmania SES assistant director Leon Smith said Tasmanians had done a great job preparing for the weather over the weekend and should continue to do so.
"There will be a break in the weather temporarily this morning and that is the time to check your properties once again to prepare for the next front," Mr Smith said.
"At the moment, advice from the Bureau of Meteorology means we're expecting a series of cold fronts to cross the state today."
He said the storm would bring more severe weather with strong and damaging winds of 50 to 65 kilometres per hour with gusts in excess of 100 kilometres per hour likely over western and southern Tasmania, and over exposed and elevated areas.
"There is also a severe weather warning for abnormally high tides current for low lying areas in parts of the west and south-east."
The SES advises people do the following to prepare:
For flood and storm-related emergencies, the SES can be phoned at 132 500, while 000 should be called for life threatening emergencies.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues.
