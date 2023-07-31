Labor says new Health Minister Guy Barnett needs to prioritise the 10-year, $580 million redevelopment at the Launceston General Hospital as it is causing access issues for Northern and North-West patients.
But Mr Barnett has insisted the government is getting on with the Stage 2 redevelopment, which includes a new purpose-built mental health precinct and an expanded Acute Care Zone, surgical short stay and day procedure unit, and neurology, respiratory and infusion services.
Labor's health spokeswoman Anita Dow said it was understood that admitted patients at the Mersey Community Hospital and North West Regional Hospital sometimes waited up to a week for beds to become available in Launceston, causing delayed treatment.
"This is adding to pressures around bed block and ambulance ramping at the NWRH and MCH and contributing to poorer health outcomes for patients waiting for important diagnostics or care," she said.
"The minority Liberal Government has been sitting idle on a $580 million development at the Launceston General Hospital that would help in alleviating pressures with bed block and ramping in the North West and North."
Ms Dow said the government had not prioritised the Stage 2 redevelopment which was evident through budget papers which showed a $8 million allocation towards the project for next financial year and $83.7 million over the forward estimates.
Mr Barnett said further funding would come in future budgets.
"This is real investment, unlike Labors pie in the sky thought-bubbles that they laughably claim will pay for themselves, which is clearly absurd," he said.
"I will be engaging with the federal government as a matter of priority about how it can support this significant redevelopment.
A number of redevelopment projects, identified in the LGH masterplan, have been completed since 2021.
These include the redevelopment of the paediatric ward, the opening of a new 38-bed medical ward, nine negative pressure rooms in the Acute Medical Unit, a fit-out of the Women's Health Clinic, and a fit-out of the paediatric outpatient area in the women and children's tower.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.