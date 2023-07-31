The morning of day two in the Fifth Test at The Oval featured a veteran two days short of his 41st birthday playing his 183rd Test match bowling a metre outside off-stump to a batter whose innings of nine runs would come off 82 deliveries and whose partner passed 1000 deliveries for the series by steadfastly refusing to budge, like a squatter on one of the most desireable plots of real estate in central London.