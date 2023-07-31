Statistically, it was almost certainly the dullest session of the Ashes series, but nobody told the purists.
The morning of day two in the Fifth Test at The Oval featured a veteran two days short of his 41st birthday playing his 183rd Test match bowling a metre outside off-stump to a batter whose innings of nine runs would come off 82 deliveries and whose partner passed 1000 deliveries for the series by steadfastly refusing to budge, like a squatter on one of the most desireable plots of real estate in central London.
Their combined efforts saw the run-rate dip as low as 1.59 per over.
But there were no complaints among the commentators on Channel Nine's coverage.
"I think it's been utterly absorbing," former England captain Michael Atherton said in his soothing, bedtime-story voice.
"It was crawling along ... but it was still very watchable.
"It can be entertaining in all kinds of different ways, Test cricket.
"Some people may not find it entertaining the fact that runs have not been flowing quickly, but I maintain if you watch this carefully, it's been fascinating."
While England had used 54.4 overs to be all-out for 283 in their first innings, at the same stage Australia had lost less than half the wickets and scored less than half the runs.
There's been so much written and said about Bazball, but this was the opposite. This was Zabball.
Another of the many former Ashes captains now residing in the combox, Nasser Hussain said: "I've never seen a clash of styles more than I've seen in these two teams in these two days. They could end up with similar first-innings scores but in completely different manners."
Aside from a couple of imperious back-to-back down-the-ground boundaries from Steve Smith, the entire two hours virtually produced one highlight, that being Joe Root's sublime one-handed snatch at first slip to claim the only wicket and overtake Mark Waugh on the list of Test catches.
"A magic moment in a series of them," observed Mark Butcher.
"That's the sort of catch that changes a game," added Mark Taylor.
It was time for the Aussies in the coverage to keep everyone grounded.
When Atherton called it "the best catch of the summer", Mel Jones added: "Made so by the lack of movement by Jonny Bairstow."
Meanwhile back in the studio, upon hearing of Stuart Broad's significant milestone, Ian Healy commented: "150 Ashes wickets eh? Well done," as if waiting for Ricky Ponting to add: "You're still losing the series 2-1."
As the wickets began to tumble after the lunch break, Ponting led the Aussie condemnation of the morning's strategy.
"There just hasn't been enough intent from the Australian batters," he said.
"It's been a very disappointing display by Australia. The batting left a lot to be desired."
Taylor agreed: "I thought we could have been a bit more proactive."
Jones added: "There's been nothing for Australians (except) frustration."
With so little entertainment on offer out in the middle, Ponting took it upon himself to try and inject some from the stands.
Having shared with Butcher the surprise discovery that each other actually had a sense of humour, Mowbray's finest added: "Even Nasser and Athers, who would have known that they were half-decent blokes?"
The day's highlight was also destined to feature cricket's favourite Tasmanian, courtesy of an exquisite coincidence of timing.
When Smith appeared to be run out by England's substitute fielder George Ealham, it immediately evoked comparisons to when Ponting was similarly dismissed by Gary Pratt at Trent Bridge 18 years earlier.
The irony was not lost in the combox where the former Aussie captain just happened to be sharing the microphone with Butcher.
"Don't tell me another England sub-fielder has done it with Ricky Ponting on commentary?" bellowed the amused Englishman.
Fortunately, Ponting handled the latter occurrence with considerably more decorum and humour than the former which resulted in an infamous verbal spray at England coach Duncan Fletcher, merely observing: "The moral of the story is don't take on the substitute fielder that you don't know anything about."
All of which ensured a riveting day's viewing, even if there weren't always fireworks at the crease.
Meanwhile it took another commentator, Ian Ward, to point out what the pivotal series-concluding contest was really missing.
"I tell you what we haven't seen in this series ... pigeons."
