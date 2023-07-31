With live music, cray pot making and boutique dining experiences on offer the Tassie Scallop Fiesta proved popular yet again.
Hundreds braved the dismal weather to attend the July 30 event at Bridport and despite the Village Green being turned a muddy brown there were plenty of smiles on faces.
The 2023 event offered a revamped dining experience, with intimate igloo dining replacing the traditional long table lunch.
The scallop pie contest returned with a new twist - the addition of a gourmet category alongside the traditional curried scallop category.
Festival organisers said this brought more entries in, and the Cottage Bakery at Scottsdale claimed the inaugural prize with a scallop, pancetta and smoked cheddar affair.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
