Residents in a Northern Tasmanian town remain divided over heritage values after an application to remove a hedge was knocked back by councillors.
Northern Midlands Council officers recommended against removing the hedge at Evandale's Morven Park as to do so would "cause an unacceptable impact" on the Evandale Heritage Precinct's historical significance.
The request was made by the Morven Park Management Committee on behalf of the Evandale Cricket Club, which sought to remove "shrubs and weeds" that grow beneath the hedgerow as balls would frequently get lost in the hedge and disrupt play, and any missing ball cost the club about $100.
Council works officers found to do so would irreparably damage the hedge itself, and made a planning application to remove the hedge according to committee chairman David Houghton.
In a letter to the council the committee chairman said the council heritage officer's assessment that the hedge made a "positive contribution" to the streetscape was inaccurate as it was located behind a wire fence.
"Behind this unsightly fence is what possibly used to be a hedge but has deteriorated significantly over the years," Mr Houghton said.
"There have been many bushes die or are now dying.
"Those remaining are weed infested and cannot adequately be restored. It cannot credibly be described as a hedge of heritage value unlike the hedge on the northern boundary along Cambock Lane West."
Mr Houghton said the council needed to further progress plans made in 2017 to replace the wire fence with a "heritage-sympathetic" picket fence and trees, something that would also require removal of the hedge.
Several residents wrote to the council against the application, advocating restoration work and claiming the loss of cricket balls was not an adequate reason for removing the hedge.
The matter prompted much discussion among Northern Midlands councillors at their July meeting, particularly about whether the matter constituted a planning issue or a works issue.
The matter as it stood was a planning matter, however that did not preclude it being considered by the works department at a later date.
Some councillors, like Dick Adams and deputy mayor Janet Lambert said they could not approve of removing the hedge without a detailed plan of what would replace it, and how much it would cost.
The deputy mayor said she was more in favour of restoring the plants.
"I can't support pulling out a hedge when there's no plan of what happens after we pull it out," Cr Lambert said.
"I think it's a really radical thing to just rip out a hedge and then have no plan of what happens next ... I think the hedge needs to stay."
Councillor Richard Goss said he would like to see the wire fence replaced, but if the hedge was to stay the council needed to "step up" and restore it.
Other councillors, like Matthew Brooks and Paul Terrett favoured removing the hedge, with Cr Brooks noting the poor condition of the plants.
"It doesn't look appealing whatsoever," he said.
"I think taking the hedge out and replacing it with something over time ... would look really nice for that area.
"When I looked at it I wouldn't really call it a hedge ... it's more scrubby, mismatched bits and pieces all the way up the street."
A motion by Cr Terrett to remove the hedge failed, and only he and Cr Brooks voted against the recommendation to keep the hedge in place.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
