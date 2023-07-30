Despite wet weather turning the Bridport Village Green a muddy brown, shellfish lovers turned out in droves for yet another Tassie Scallop Fiesta.
Festival director Tony Scott said the event's unique offerings kept people coming back year in, year out.
"We were pleased that despite the inclemency people still came out to celebrate a bit of the Tasmanian winter," Mr Scott said.
"I think that's down to the fact we try to put on something different each year.
"We had a bit of a focus on children's activities this year and we also had the igloo round table lunches."
The igloo lunches were a novel addition to the line-up in 2023 and offered a more "exclusive" dining format compared to the traditional long-table lunch.
Another tweak to the fiesta's format was the introduction of a new category in the annual scallop pie competition.
Mr Scott said the addition of a gourmet category alongside the traditional curried scallop pie gave competition regulars a chance to branch out.
"The introduction of the gourmet section certainly brought out a lot," he said.
"There weren't that many more entrants, but there were considerably more entries because people were able to use a bit of originality."
The St Leonards Milk Bar & Family Bakery took out top honours in the traditional curried scallop pie contest.
The Cottage Bakery at Scottsdale won the gourmet category with a scallop, pancetta and smoked cheddar pie.
