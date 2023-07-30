The Examiner
Bridport's annual winter food festival proved popular yet again

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated July 31 2023 - 7:55am, first published 4:00am
Despite wet weather turning the Bridport Village Green a muddy brown, shellfish lovers turned out in droves for yet another Tassie Scallop Fiesta.

