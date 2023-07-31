The Examiner
Leading agriculture experts discuss challenges facing Tasmania at Launceston's Civic Square

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
July 31 2023 - 12:30pm
Renowned sustainability champion Joost Bakker, who will deliver a keynote address at Conversations in the City. Picture supplied
Launceston's Civic Square is set to be a hub of activity as agriCULTURED's Conversations in the City forum invites listeners to hear about complex challenges facing Tasmania's agriculture industry.

