Launceston's Civic Square is set to be a hub of activity as agriCULTURED's Conversations in the City forum invites listeners to hear about complex challenges facing Tasmania's agriculture industry.
In a prelude to Fire & Fog experts will lead three streams of discussion on topics threatening the future of the agriculture industry: climate smart agriculture, aspirations for AgriTourism, and investing in future food.
An agriCULTURED spokesperson said the agritourism conversation explored thought-provoking dialogue centered around food, tourism and sustainability.
"Agritourism, where the rich tapestry of produce, people, purpose and place intertwine, holds the key to shaping the future of our food systems," they said.
Passionate farmers will also discuss their work on farms, advocacy beyond the farm gates and working with the wider industry and political decision-makers to drive climate policy in support of rural communities.
"Led by Farmers for Climate Action, this explores innovations and challenges of climate change, and the opportunities on the horizon for the agriculture industry," the spokesperson said.
Held on Friday, August 4 the day will culminate in a "hypothetical" exploring the UNESCO sustainable development goals and the future of food, hosted by Launceston and Northern Tasmania Gastronomy.
That evening, Fire & Fog presented by Launceston Central will light up Civic Square with live music and entertainment, and stalls showcasing local food and drink.
Tickets for Conversations in the City and a full list of agriCULTURED's program can be found online through their website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
