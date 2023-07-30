A group of northern artists are displaying the fruits of their creative labours in an exhibition of 80 paintings at Longford Town Hall this week.
Launceston Art Society and the Longford Cultural Society have combined the works of 47 painters for their Contemporary Landscapes show, which will run until Sunday, August 6.
Contemporary Landscapes is composed of pieces from both well-known, seasoned and emerging artists and was officially opened on Friday, July 28, by Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles.
More than 200 people have already viewed the varied works and mediums - each of which are for sale - and a number have been purchased.
Longford Cultural Society spokesperson Dee Alty said that organisers were delighted with the number of entries and their quality.
"This event has shown that the Longford Town Hall is an ideal location for exhibitions and will be competing for a regular place on the art trail in Tasmania," Ms Alty said.
"We've actually been compared to The Glover [Prize] already."
Some of the exhibit's most remarkable pieces come from Darren Meader, one such being the oil work Wild Cataract, a large-scale canvas depicting the rocky, wild river of Cataract Gorge.
Launceston Art Society spokesperson Mary Stary said the works are a mixture of easily discerned renderings and more abstract pieces.
"Art should ask questions, like 'what are they doing? What are they saying?'," Ms Stary said.
"I might not understand it but it's created a reaction and I think that's really important."
One of the question asking painters of Contemporary Landscape's is its spotlight artist, Gary R. Billing, whose abstract acrylic, Redgold Mystique, fuses inspirations from Mark Rothko and his fields of colour with a dripping style of work.
Past Archibald and Glover Prize finalist Fred Fullerton's Kanamaluka is another worth mentioning: the oil on linen piece recalls 19th-century watercolourist J.M.W. Turner with its nautical subject and swirling colour transfused with Japanese influence.
The exhibition will be broken into two halves, too, with the paintings vacating the space on Friday morning to make way for some of Tasmania's eminent contemporary ceramicists and jewellers as well Longford woodworkers.
The Contemporary Landscapes exhibition runs daily from 10am to 4pm until August at Longford Town Hall.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
