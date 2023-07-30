The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Longford Cultural Society hosts Contemporary Landscape arts exhibition

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
July 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of northern artists are displaying the fruits of their creative labours in an exhibition of 80 paintings at Longford Town Hall this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.