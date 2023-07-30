The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Winter festival offers music, performances and more in heart of CBD

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated July 31 2023 - 7:03am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The SuperSillyUs Circus will be in attendance performing fire shows at this year's Fire and Fog festival. Picture Launceston Central
The SuperSillyUs Circus will be in attendance performing fire shows at this year's Fire and Fog festival. Picture Launceston Central

Fire pits, live music, food and more will fill the space of Launceston's Civic Square for the second annual Fire & Fog festival this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.