Fire pits, live music, food and more will fill the space of Launceston's Civic Square for the second annual Fire & Fog festival this weekend.
After a successful launch in 2022 the winter event aims to bring more people together to un-hibernate, enjoy each other's company and celebrate another cool season.
Launceston Central's people and promotions officer Madi Biggelaar said the message from last year's event was clear - people wanted more.
"In particular, we heard from families who said the late-night format was tricky with children," Ms Biggelaar said.
"This year we've expanded the program across two days with an earlier start on the Saturday for those who can't stay out late but don't want to miss out on the fun."
Among the lineup is Launceston local Medhanit, who has been making waves across the country including a new release with indie rockers Holy Holy, Tassie favorite Pete Cornelius, and many more.
Ms Biggelaar said the idea for Fire & Fog came from getting people out of the house in winter.
"We wanted to give people something really fun they could do and embrace those elements that are normally seen as negative," she said.
"It's adding the fire to alleviate a bit of that fog."
She said adding more fire was a popular request from the previous year's feedback.
"We've increased the amount of fire pits and have some heaters going throughout the square," Ms Biggelaar said.
"There's lots of ways to keep warm and more entertainment."
This year features family-friendly performances including fire shows from circus performance group SuperSillyUs Circus.
Ms Biggelaar said as Launceston tended to miss out on winter festivals they wanted to help fill the space.
"Hobart gets Dark Mofo and the Huon Valley Mid-Winter Festival... Launceston was really missing out, so to hone in on those winter offerings filled the gap here in Launnie," she said.
Fire & Fog runs August 4 to 4, and tickets can be purchased online through Launceston Tickets.
