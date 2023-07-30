The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Sinsa Jo Mansell appointed as Performing Lines senior producer

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated July 30 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A national arts organisation has appointed Trawoolaway pakana woman, actress, dancer and community leader Sinsa Jo Mansell as the senior producer of its Tasmanian operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.