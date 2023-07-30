A national arts organisation has appointed Trawoolaway pakana woman, actress, dancer and community leader Sinsa Jo Mansell as the senior producer of its Tasmanian operations.
Ms Mansell, a long-serving northern artist originally from the North East coast and last year's Tasmanian Aboriginal of the Year, was announced in the new position by Performing Lines Tas in late July.
The national arts company supports independent artists and the independent arts ecology across Australia and internationally, providing opportunities and giving support to artists at all stages of their careers.
Ms Mansell has "deep roots" in the Tasmanian arts community - including attending school in Launceston and the North East coast - having had a role as co-founder, program producer and project officer with the successful pakana kanaplila - a traditional/contemporary Tasmanian Aboriginal dance troupe.
She also recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Video television series Deadloch, a "feminist noir" comedy program set in Tasmania, and Leah Purcell's feature film The Drover's Wife.
As senior producer of Performing Lines Tas she will lead the company's activities and programs in lutruwita/Tasmania.
"It is an exceptional opportunity," Ms Mansell said.
"I'm very fortunate not only to be appointed the new senior producer, but also to have worked with the organisation right from being an artist through to receiving their support to present my first major solo work."
Over the past 17 years Performing Lines Tas has grown into a significant part of Tasmania's arts ecology, having been established in 2006 by founder Wendy Blacklock and originating Tasmanian senior producer Annette Downs.
The company - which is part of a national network - has a track record of offering bespoke support to artists in lutruwita/Tasmania as they realise their creative visions, alongside a suite of sector development initiatives.
Ms Mansell takes on the role at Performing Lines Tas after first joining the company as associate producer in February 2022.
Her tenure as associate producer began with a tour management position on the statewide tour of Second Echo Ensemble's Outside Boy.
"I get up every morning with a smile on my face and extra driver because Performing Lines values full creative sovereignty of the artists," Ms Mansell said.
"It's about finding those artists, or projects or concepts and ideas and really wrapping support systems around them."
Ms Mansell said Launceston-based artists and performers should "keep an eye out" for artist residencies from Performing Lines, with information available regarding those available at https://www.performinglines.org.au/
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
