Tasmanian football is being warned about heading down the same one-way street to Hobart which has left cricket in the state facing a possible road block.
Amid ongoing Northern frustration about the imminent demise of the State League, fears have been expressed that a dearth of top-flight Northern football competition will result in the region's talent pool drying up.
The conversation was started by Clinton Reid who said he watched similar developments in his role as a Northern youth pathway high performance coach with Cricket Tasmania.
The former Mowbray captain responded to North Launceston's Facebook post expressing the club's "confusion, frustration, and trepidation" over AFL Tasmania's plans to disband the State League at the end of the 2024 season.
Reid said the scenario whereby "any talented footballer will have to move interstate or to the South in order to further their career" was identical to what he saw happen in cricket and "take its toll on that sport in the North and North-West".
He said the centralisation of elite development in Hobart had resulted in a detrimental impact on Northern facilities and players.
"We saw the state of facilities decline," Reid said. "Go and have a look at the once-great NTCA Ground and Devonport Oval for example.
"High performance training facilities and access to these facilities for our talented youth cricketers have not improved.
"The indoor training centres in the North and North-West are of poor standard. Southern clubs receive a large sum of money for coaches, the northern 'community' clubs do not."
Reid said the Greater Northern Raiders program was a great initiative for players wanting to test themselves in the state's "premier" grade cricket competition, effectively making the Hobart-based Cricket Tasmania Premier League a statewide competition.
"After many years, Cricket Tasmania realised something in this space was needed or at least worth a try.
"I doubt AFL Tas would have the foresight to look into this and speak to cricket people but I suggest they do as it could provide some real perspective (because) I fear football is heading down the same path.
"I fear there will be no pathway for North and North-West-based players, coaches, sports trainers, even administrators who want to test themselves in a high performance environment but can't or don't want to move away due to other commitments.
"The absolute elite will most likely find a way but anyone on the fringe will be pushed aside."
Reid endorsed the views of Northern Bombers president Thane Brady that the State League is the competition that should hold Tasmanian football together.
"It's the link between the next level above and provides a great resource for the level below when players and coaches head back that way.
"The statewide league should not be abandoned as if it is a burden and made out to be easily replicated in regional competitions."
Reid's comments provoked plenty of debate on social media with some suggesting cricket had turned its back on the North and North-West by "relegating their competitions to second-rate status" and reducing games played in Launceston or Devonport.
Others suggested a similar policy was also being used in netball and basketball.
Neville Oliver said: "I remain absolutely disgusted with the so-called 'centralisation" of cricket to the TCA. It destroyed the nurseries that were the NTCA and NWTCA and if that wasn't enough the powers-that-be thought winning was a not-negotiable and started to contract mainland players.
"I have spoken to parents of promising youngsters who have been discarded by a system that can't provide from within. If football is to go the same way the decision-makers are brainless. The notion that all things must happen in the capital is the most flawed logic I have encountered."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
