Search for Celine Cremer continuing at Philosopher Falls, Waratah

SM
By Simon McGuire
July 30 2023 - 10:00am
The cadaver search dog and its handler at Philosopher Falls looking for Celine Cremer. Picture supplied.
A highly trained cadaver dog from New South Wales Police is on its second day of searching Philosopher Falls at Waratah for missing 31-year-old Belgian bushwalker Celine Cremer.

