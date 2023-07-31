Lasting respect towards much-loved mayor

It was wonderful to read the fantastic coverage by The Examiner about a past Launceston mayor Clarry and Jeane Pryor celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary who became my cherished friends.
Clarry was a much-loved and respected mayor who led with honor and integrity and fought so hard for his ratepayers.
My numerous discussions with this magnificent man, convincingly encouraged me to stand successfully at a later date as a local government member.
His examples strongly stamped into my head, Clarry was so strong on important matters of policy and infrastructure, and soft and compassionate on the social matters, but always positive and well read on each subject.
Clarry led from the front with vigor and common sense and earned the respect of the council. They were so good together, Clarry as the leader and Jeane as his first lady.
I have sadly lost contact over the years, but my love and respect will remain forever. "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY"
Every day we read or hear from the media that a wide variety of businesses nationally are having trouble finding staff. Yet the biggest employment agency in Australia is doing nothing to assist in filling these vacancies.
Centrelink has thousands of employable people on their list who receive a fortnightly pay from the taxpayer for doing nothing.
It is about time the federal government, through Centrelink, made these employable people earn the right to receive their unemployment pension by working a certain number of hours per week in these businesses looking for staff.
This action might not win votes but it would show that the government is concerned for struggling businesses and has the fortitude to make people earn their pay.
AMALGAMATING local government councils can easily wait till after our state government gets more fundamental difficulties dealt with.
Meanwhile, if creating larger municipalities to eliminate as many small councils as possible is the best way forward, Tasmanian communities have much to consider, eg. it's worth noting the South Esk River forms a natural boundary in some areas of Northern Tasmania.
Therefore Cataract Gorge provides an ideal southern boundary for an expanded West Tamar Council Region.
ENERGY RED HERRINGS
Would you tolerate having your tinned sardines sitting next to fresh fish at the supermarket?
After all, both are healthy and classified as food.
That's somewhat similar to classifying electricity with renewable energy (especially the solar and wind variety).
AUSTRALIANS are proud of their unique wildlife and would be shocked that we have the world's worst record for mammal extinction.
As recently as two years ago, then environment minister Sussan Ley announced a further 12 Australian mammals were extinct bringing the total to 34.
These included the desert bettong, broad-cheeked hopping mouse and Nullarbor barred bandicoot.
Incredibly, Australia has more than 1900 threatened species with over 1300 at risk of extinction.
In the Launceston region, for example, 77 animals and plants are threatened including the endangered Tasmanian devil.
But why? The main causes of extinction are predation by feral animals and habitat destruction through land clearing, and climate change is catching up.
Last year, environment minister Tanya Plibersek, launched the Threatened Species Action Plan pledging no new extinctions and conservation of at least 30 per cent of Australia's land mass.
Her Nature Repair Market Bill has been delayed because of concerns that tradeable biodiversity certificates used to offset habitat destruction elsewhere still allows environmental decline to continue.
In 2020, Professor Graeme Samuel said the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act was "ineffective and not fit to address current or future environmental challenges."
He went on to make 38 recommendations which are still under consideration by the minister.
Like climate change, Australia is dragging the chain on biodiversity protection. It's time we got our act together.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.