Northern Tasmania is in for a battering over the coming days and the Bureau of Meteorology has issued wind and flood warnings for much of the region.
The bureau has forecast a series of cold fronts will pass over Tasmania on Sunday, July 30 and Monday July 31, bringing damaging winds for much of the state.
This includes towns on the East Coast like St Helens, Scamander and Fingal and parts of the North East.
Strong 50kmh-60kmh winds west to northwesterly winds are expected, however the bureau predicts gusts of up to 100kmh throughout Sunday.
A tree was brought down over the Elephant Pass about 9.30am that day, and police advised motorists to avoid the area until it is clear.
The bureau predicts the winds will ease later that day however they are expected to pick up again early Monday morning as several cold fronts move rapidly over the state.
Parts of Launceston are also on flood watch, as rainfall in the North Esk River catchment brought the river past the minor flood level on Saturday, July 29.
Although the river level has since eased, up to 20mm of rain is forecast for Sunday and the bureau says further minor flooding between Corra Linn and Mowbray is possible.
The State Emergency Service has advised residents in the flood zone to review their emergency plans and warned motorists driving conditions could be dangerous.
Those in areas covered by the wind warnings should supervise children and pets closely, check that family and neighbours are aware of warnings and secure any outdoor furniture or play equipment.
