"We're done," declared an exhausted but happy Ariarne Titmus after completing her swimming world championships with two gold medals, one silver and one bronze, three personal bests and two world records.
Launceston's 22-year-old double Olympic champion wrapped up a magnificent campaign in Fukuoka by coming third over 800 metres as American great Katie Ledecky cruised to a record sixth consecutive world title.
Titmus's time of 8.13.59 equalled her personal best after the freestyle specialist had already improved her times over two shorter distances and claimed world records for 400m and the 4x200m relay.
She said having her longest distance at the end of a demanding schedule was always going to be hard.
"After the week I've had it's tough to put together a good 800 on the seventh day but I'm happy with a bronze medal," Titmus told Channel Nine.
"You always want to be better and I'm always pretty hard on myself. I wanted to do a bit better PB but I'll take it."
Although just 1.3 seconds behind Ledecky in the Olympic final, Titmus could not get close to the 26-year-old 21-time world and seven-time Olympic champion who has swum 29 of the fastest 30 times over the distance.
Ledecky led throughout to clock the seventh fastest time ever of 8:08.87 as Titmus looked like replicating their Olympic one-two finish until being overtaken by China's Bingjie Li in the last 100m.
"I knew the Chinese girl would come hard, she's been swimming incredibly in the back-half of her races," added Titmus whose time also equalled her own Commonwealth record and delivered her ninth world championship medal.
"She's given everything to get that bronze medal," Giaan Rooney said on commentary.
Lani Pallister came seventh in 8:21.33 and was swift to pay tribute to her Dolphins teammate.
"This is really only the beginning of my career as the second year on the team so having people like Arnie that have paved the way for Australian and world distance swimming is just incredible," Pallister said.
"She's someone I've looked up to for a long time so it's been a really special opportunity racing side by side together."
Claiming a 13th gold medal on the penultimate night of the champs guaranteed the Dolphins will finish as the No. 1-ranked nation.
Titmus is a former member of Riverside and Launceston Aquatic Clubs who relocated to Queensland in 2015 to pursue her swimming dreams.
The two-time Tasmanian Athlete of the Year was given the key to the City of Launceston in 2021 when the main pool at Launceston Aquatic Centre was also renamed in her honour.
