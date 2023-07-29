The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Ariarne Titmus completes swimming world champs with 800m bronze

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated July 30 2023 - 9:20am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"We're done," declared an exhausted but happy Ariarne Titmus after completing her swimming world championships with two gold medals, one silver and one bronze, three personal bests and two world records.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.