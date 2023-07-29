The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFA division one: Lilydale storm home to beat Bridport

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated July 29 2023 - 9:50pm, first published 9:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lilydale have survived an almighty scare against Bridport largely thanks to a 32-0 last quarter which gave them a 13.12 (90) to 13.4 (82) win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.