Lilydale have survived an almighty scare against Bridport largely thanks to a 32-0 last quarter which gave them a 13.12 (90) to 13.4 (82) win.
Playing at Bridport's well-known seaside oval, conditions telegraphed a lot of scoring down one end, but it was fairly even in the first half with both teams only managing a one-goal advantage with the wind.
Seagulls full-forward Matthew Taylor came into the match on the back of a 13-goal performance the week before and looked in no mood for slowing down, adding a further six in the first half alone. He finished the match with eight.
The unfancied home side picked it up a notch in the third term too, kicking with the breeze they added five more majors to Lilydale's one as they opened up a 24-point margin heading into the last.
Demons coach Corey Lockett said he always believed his side could reel their opponents in.
"I was confident that we could release the shackles and do something similar to them, but we probably didn't use the wind that well in the second quarter, so it was also in the back of our minds that it wasn't just going to happen," he said.
The player-coach was proved correct, led by Thane Bardenhagen and Billy Tuckerman, the Demons were inaccurate but not short of chances and they eventually took the lead before finishing up eight-point victors.
"In a weird way, to know that if we are in that position we can flick a switch, that will give us some confidence," Lockett said.
Also in action were Perth and East Coast, with the Magpies soaring past their feathered rivals 16.12 (108) to 7.3 (45) as they maintain pressure on Lilydale in third spot.
Old Launcestonians all but ensured their finals berth after they secured a 13.13 (91) to 6.5 (41) win against Meander Valley.
Old Scotch remain unbeaten in 2023, beating Evandale 10.17 (77) to 2.3 (15) and St Pats belted UTAS 17.25 (127) to 1.1 (7).
