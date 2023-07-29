"One down, three to go," was the message from Devonport coach Tom Ballantyne as his team closed in on their Australia Cup date by edging closer to another NPL Tasmania title.
After three tight matches against Clarence already this season, the ladder-leaders were delighted to win one comfortably, prevailing 5-1 to remain seven points clear with six games to play.
With three consecutive fixtures coming up in Launceston plus the national fixture against Gold Coast Knights on August 9, Ballantyne explained the maths behind his statement.
"We're counting down to the cup game but also we know we need four wins from the remaining seven games," he said. "I think it's five that will mathematically win it, but Knights have to play South so that will be points dropped for one of them and then we play them again.
"So we know if we win four we're pretty much where we need to be.
"We've spoken all week about a bit of a countdown that we've got going and just to be able to tick that one off, now we can move on again and keep this going."
With Charles Bidwell suspended and a few others walking a disciplinary tightrope as the national tie looms, Ballantyne gave a debut to Dean Mahachai in midfield.
However, it was a familiar forward line of Nick Lanau-Atkinson and Brody Denehey either side of Spanish striker Roberto Garrido and they were instrumental in Strikers taking a 2-1 lead into the break.
Lanau-Atkinson took the free-kick from which Toby Barton headed in the opener and also brought the best out of Zebras keeper Josh Jones with another dead-eye dead-ball delivery.
Another brave header from Ben Tilley brought the visitors level on the half hour before Garrido calmly converted his 27th goal of the season from the penalty spot.
With occasional downpours hitting Valley Road, the Zebras defence suddenly began to look as exposed as the unfortunate cameraman on the venue's flash new gantry and three goals in six minutes killed off the contest.
Taylor Last curled in a lovely free-kick before Denehey set up Luke Bennett for the fourth and headed in the fifth himself.
"They've caused us problems so it was good to be as comfortable as it was and we just tore them to pieces in the second half," Ballantyne added.
Second-placed Glenorchy maintained the chase with a 5-0 win over Launceston United.
Fernando Munoz's men maintained their habit of staying in the contest for half the game before folding late on.
Knights had to wait until a minute before the break for Eli Luttmer's opener but Nick Mearns doubled the lead soon after the restart and added another on the hour before a Tom McTigue own goal and Adam Gorrie completed the scoring.
Friday's derby between Riverside Olympic and Launceston City was postponed following heavy rain at Windsor Park while South Hobart welcome Kingborough to Darcy Street on Sunday.
There are no Women's Super League games this weekend.
In the Northern Championship, the Burk brothers dominated the scoring as both Jonny and Jacob claimed braces in Northern Rangers' 7-0 win over Launceston United.
Wylie Howell also claimed a late double with Tenzing Andersen completing the scoring.
Two more goals from Beau Blizzard helped Somerset cement their lead with a 5-1 win over Ulverstone who hit back through Cosmo Cox-Haines.
Devonport won a thriller against Burnie 3-2.
Northern Rangers completed a splendid day with a 4-0 win in the women's competition.
Maddison Berne, Liyana Juraimi, Jess Loft and Abbie Chugg were all on target against Launceston United.
Burnie extended their lead at the top of the ladder with a 2-0 win while Ulverstone won 10-0 at Somerset.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
