Following a rollercoaster first half against South Launceston which ended up with both teams on 21, Longford coach Mitch Stagg told his players that the second was a new match.
But with scores finishing 6.6 (42) to 6.6 (42), it seemed 'two matches' over more than two hours was not enough to separate the NTFA premier's most in-form teams.
With a strong breeze blowing towards the southern end of Youngtown Oval, the Tigers made use of the advantage in the first term almost instantly with Oliver Chugg kicking truly after he was awarded a free-kick.
There was plenty of fire throughout the match, but especially early with hip and shoulders resulting in scuffles on multiple occasions.
With Longford's midfield in total control early in the piece, the visitors began to pepper the goals before swingman Jaidyn Harris and Josh Gray added to the goal tally - also as a result of free-kicks.
"All six of their goals came from free-kicks, so that's something that we need to look at," Bulldogs coach Jack Maher said after the game.
"We gave them six looks at goal through ill-discipline and whatnot and against good sides they'll punish you."
With the roles reversed in the second term, Longford's defence were defiant and seemingly unfazed.
South were struggling to threaten the scoreboard until Lachie Cocker sent a booming drop-punt from beyond 50 to kickstart the hosts.
Not long after, Jack Colgrave snapped one over his head and celebrated with conviction, perhaps to the frustration of the Longford camp who began to give away cheap free-kicks.
While South did not take all their chances, Kurt Hibbs managed to kick their third of the quarter following a 50-metre penalty not long before half-time.
"I thought we controlled the majority of the game to be honest, just those little two or three minute lapses were really, really costly for us," Stagg said.
"Obviously a couple of free-kicks and a 50-metre penalty as well as one off the ball there before the bounce, that's two goals that ultimately end up in the result that we've got with the draw."
Once again Longford were the fast-starters, with two quick majors handing them back a double-digit lead.
"They started the first half of the quarter well and we finished the second half of the quarter well, that was pretty much the tone of the day," Maher summarised.
And so it turned out, as the Bulldogs kicked the first goals at the city end for the match following some determined stoppage-work by their midfield.
"It started in the contest and then our ability to get it up forward and just lock it in there, this year we've almost played better kicking into the breeze ... that was definitely our best quarter of the game for sure," Maher said.
With Tigers only holding a two-point lead at the final break, many would have had the hosts as favourites and when Brendan Taylor kicked his second the Dogs had taken the lead.
The next 10 minutes were a slog as South began to play a bit slower, with Longford struggling to penetrate going forward.
But an opportunity came for Gray, whose paid diving chest mark divided opinions in the crowd and drew a 50m penalty for dissent. Gray was moved to point-blank range and duly converted.
The Bulldogs piled on the pressure late, but as in the majority of the second term, Longford's defence - led by Harris who was playing as a spare - was resolute and prevented further score.
"I think that's just a reflection of where both sides are at, at the moment, we're pretty closely aligned in the way we both play and structure up," Stagg said.
"Either side knows each other inside-out, it's very hard to get that clear position and obviously wet conditions, it was just a day where you needed to take territory and have a little bit of luck go your way."
Cocker's two majors and bullish midfield performance was enough to be South's best, while Liam Davies worked tirelessly all day for the Tigers.
Elsewhere, Rocherlea have climbed back up into second following their dominant 20.14 (134) to 4.7 (31) win against Scottsdale.
George Town put a major dent in Bridgenorth's finals hopes, with the Parrots falling short 10.5 (65) to 6.10 (46) in Logan Wright's 300th NTFA appearance.
Meanwhile Bracknell have put themselves in a strong position to claim fifth spot come finals time, beating Deloraine 13.11 (89) to 7.4 (46) to move two wins clear of sixth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.