Love for Tasmanian State League unites Launceston, Northern Bombers

It is often said that a week is a long time in football - and what a week the Tasmanian State League had.
From political involvement to future-planning workshops, there was a lot to unpack in the world of Tasmania's statewide competition, which is set to come to an end in 2024.
Regional football will replace the top-flight competition, something that has united close rivals North Launceston and Launceston, who have won eight out of the last nine flags.
Following a similar meeting down South earlier this month, AFL Tasmania planned a workshop between the key Northern stakeholders - TSL clubs the Bombers and Blues, the NTFA and the NTJFA.
What they did not plan for was North Launceston declining the invitation to attend.
President Thane Brady sent an email with 37 questions he felt should have been answered before a decision on the TSL's future was made and ultimately, before such a workshop took place.
"We have not refused to meet AFL Tasmania nor are we protesting by non-participation," a post following the meeting said on North Launceston's Facebook page.
"We simply ask - no, demand - that full and frank disclosure occur.
"Entering a meeting without it would be like asking our full-forward to take a shot for goal without knowing where the goal posts are."
North Launceston's leader said his club's requests to discuss the future of the State League were denied over the past four years, adding to their decision to not "join the side show" as "the circus is in town".
Head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill said it was "our preference" to have North Launceston at the meeting but understood their decision and thinking and will continue to work with them moving forward.
The workshop was about working through issues and how to tackle them, with an August follow-up planned as there's still "a lot of work to do".
"[There was] some great agreed action, some next steps, a lot of conversations that need to happen between all of us - the NTJFA, the NTFA and the TSL clubs," he said.
In the coaching sphere, Bombers leader Brad Cox-Goodyer also felt like the conversations that are happening now should have been done earlier.
"I don't know about other people but I have not been spoken to once about my opinion and what I think it should look like and think about the program ... because that's my side of things," he said.
"I'll stay away from the politics but when I look at it from the football side of things, if we go back to regional, two different football programs are going to clash."
One of the more qualified people to talk about the issue, having played in every season of the TSL, Cox-Goodyer said both levels of football (statewide and regional) are needed but he's a big believer of an environment where players aspire to be a professional.
"It's not all about football, it's about life too. If you work hard at football, you can spill over to other aspects of your life and you keep high standards of your work and your friendships and relationships."
Over at Launceston, director of football Scott Stephens does not believe the short turnaround from statewide football in 2024 to regional in 2025 is a feasible timeframe.
While acknowledging that the current model isn't perfect - as many do - he said there's a lot less needed to make the State League better than there is to perform a complete restructure.
"In the timeframe that they want, it is not feasible for our NTFA clubs to get to that level," he said.
"[AFL Tasmania] are proposing that they want them to rise to the level and it's just not feasible ... because with raising the standards you need funding, you need resources and you need people.
"Not only do you need resources and people, you need skilled resources and with all due respect to [the NTFA], they don't have enough skilled resources at this point in time."
Stephens, who has held coaching roles at both Northern clubs, explained the NTFA's coaches regularly come from the TSL - something that will obviously end when the competitions essentially become one.
North Launceston themselves named 11 members of their club who have coached at the NTFA level, while from a playing perspective, a comment was overheard at Windsor Park that 50 ex-Blues are running around in the league.
While it remains unlikely that the TSL will live on after the 2024 grand final, it's positive to see the two Northern sides working together for a common goal.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
