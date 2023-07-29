North Launceston take advantage of wind in win over Clarence

North Launceston have all but sealed a top-two finish in the Tasmanian State League, defeating Clarence 12.18 (90) to 9.10 (64) for their 12th consecutive win.
In a wind-affected game, all but four goals were kicked at the River End as the Bombers enjoyed momentum in the second and fourth quarters.
"Both times we've been here it's been windy, but I think today you could actually use it and control the game - so it was crucial to do that," Northern Bombers coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"They obviously started with it and put some goals on the board and we started the second quarter really well and our mids got on top.
"With the scores all square at three-quarter-time, knowing that we had a strong breeze we kicked a couple of early ones and that was always going to be crucial and then we controlled the game from there."
As Cox-Goodyer pointed out, Clarence were able to get off to a strong start with the breeze as Colin Garland booted the first of the game.
North's first two chances would have made for highlight-reel majors but just missed, with Clarence adding insult to injury by hitting the scoreboard twice more before the Bombers did.
Theo Ives kicked the visitors' first as it looked like they would take momentum into the quarter-time break, however a volleyed Bryce Alomes goal and a behind-the-ball free - which resulted in a behind - meant Clarence took a 20-point lead.
The Bombers took advantage of the wind in the second term - booting six majors to Clarence's three behinds - the first of which came in the 26th minute.
Cox-Goodyer added to his Peter Hudson Medal-leading tally before Ives booted his second and Connor Young, Harvey Griffiths, Brandon Leary and Will Manshanden all joined as goal-kickers - giving the Bombers a 17-point half-time lead.
Lively Ives found the middle with a handy bounce in the opening 30 seconds but that would be North's only goal for the term as Jack Dolliver added his second and third, Garland his second and AFL draft hopeful Jack Callinan joined the goal-kicking crew.
The Kangaroos' run with the wind saw the scores level at three-quarter-time but much like the second quarter, the Bombers took advantage of their turn to seal victory.
Despite having 13 scoring shots, they booted four goals to one in the final term as Griffiths kicked two to finish with three for the day.
Cox-Goodyer said his side controlled most of the day, with skill errors letting them down at times in what was one of their "more even games across the board".
However, he was still able to identify some standouts, comparing co-captains Alex Lee and Ben Simpson to former NBA superstars Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.
"They're like Shaq and Kobe at the moment, they are doing some good things in there together," he said.
"Especially in that second quarter when we needed a little bit of a lift obviously going with the wind ... those two just controlled the game and got us some good efforts and good forward entries.
"I thought Theo Ives was fantastic down forward, he looked dangerous all day and he's having some 'nearly' games where he's going to break out and tear one apart.
"Heath Ollington through the middle was just tough and stays in the contest really well."
The win means the Bombers go into their bye with a win-loss record of 12-2, while Clarence remain in third at 8-6.
The Kangaroos take on Launceston next week in what will be a pivotal clash in deciding who will host the elimination final in just over a month's time.
