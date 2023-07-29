The Examiner
North Launceston take advantage of wind in win over Clarence

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated July 29 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 5:53pm
North Launceston have all but sealed a top-two finish in the Tasmanian State League, defeating Clarence 12.18 (90) to 9.10 (64) for their 12th consecutive win.

