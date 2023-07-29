The race for finals has picked up a gear in the NTFAW premier with Scottsdale and South Launceston both recording upset wins.
The Magpies travelled to NTCA Ground and in wet and windy conditions came out 2.2 (14) to 1.2 (8) victors against Old Scotch.
With the strong breeze heavily favouring one end, Scottsdale played the conditions better, kicking goals in both quarters where it was favourable.
The Thistles finally got on the board in the last term, but the Magpies were able to hold on much to the delight of coach Mikayla Binns.
"It's just a relief to actually get a win, just because we've been so close the last couple of weeks and we've really had a good squad as well," she said.
"It's a reward for the girls for how well they've been playing."
Binns elaborated, using the OLs loss a week prior as an example.
"The roles had reversed, [OLs] flooded our back-line and we actually flooded our back-line to stop them from scoring where we should have been flooding our forward-line," she said.
"I just said to the group that comes with experience and so they've worked on that and we brought it into Old Scotch and it paid off for us.
"We got the ball in the last five minutes and really steadied it and just moved it around and try and waste time basically and that worked really well and I was pretty happy with that."
While midfielder Dearne Taylor led the way yet again for the Magpies, Monique Dufty ran out the game injury-free and even played a small role in the ruck.
Elsewhere, the Bulldogs played the conditions best at Youngtown Oval as they claimed a relatively comfortable 7.2 (44) to 3.6 (24) win against Old Launcestonians.
Launceston's position in the league hangs on a knife's edge after they were dispatched by Bridgenorth 17.15 (117) to 0.2 (2) at Windsor Park.
In division one, Evandale closed the gap on George Town in the finals race following a successful trip to St Helens, beating East Coast 8.6 (54) to 2.3 (15).
The Saints were thoroughly outmatched against Meander Valley, with the league-leaders cruising to a 9.5 (59) to 0.4 (4) win.
Deloraine, Hillwood and Longford all had the weekend off.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.