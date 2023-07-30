The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Letters to the editor | More projects needed to rid the world of plastic threat

By Letters to the Editor
July 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More projects needed to rid the world of plastic threat
More projects needed to rid the world of plastic threat

RECYCLED ROADS

Great to read that the Downer Construction Group have developed a process to convert plastic bags and ink cartridges into asphalt which will then be used on Tasmania's roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.