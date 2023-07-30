More projects needed to rid the world of plastic threat

Great to read that the Downer Construction Group have developed a process to convert plastic bags and ink cartridges into asphalt which will then be used on Tasmania's roads.
In this technologically advanced world we live in there should be more projects like this to rid the planet of the real threat that is plastic.
Surely with environmentally conscious adaptation old coal power stations could burn plastics rather than coal, thereby putting the electric power generated back into the grid and drive down power prices.
There are warehouses across the country full of plastic waste that could be converted to something more useful than landfill.
With the introduction of electric cars, banning of coal exports and even burning your garden waste, the use of fossil fuels seems to be on the way out.
The green fuels such as Hydro dams and wind farms appears to me and a few so called experts a failure because these are only stop-gap alternatives. No matter how many you build they will not extend coverage for the whole world.
In the future they must find a use for these carbon fuels with science leading the way, the only logical solution to the question is nuclear power (with all its drawbacks) unless science comes up with a whole new scenario.
PM Albanese is playing a game of political chicken with the Greens as he reintroduces his housing bill to the Senate.
He's adamant that $10 billion invested in his Housing Australia Future Fund will see a healthy return, with up to $500 million a year to be spent on public housing.
The Greens say it needs more than that - and fast.
They also question the gamble inherent with such a critical investment.
A simple compromise might stave off the political brinkmanship.
We're buying eight nuclear subs, at a cost of $40 billion each.
If all goes to plan, we won't get the last one until the 2040s.
The money's already accounted for in forward estimates.
How about we bung $40 billion into a housing fund, and begin spending it as fast as we can on public and affordable housing?
Invest $15 billion in a rollover account - let's say we get Albo's 5 per cent annual return - and in 20 years, when the champers bottle crashes against the hull of the last sub, the $40 billion price tag will be in the bank.
How wonderful would it be for our new vessels to be defending a country in which even the poorest citizens have the security and dignity of a permanent roof over their heads?
I am one of many people who agree with council amalgamation for Tasmania.
There are approximately 60 councillors in the areas of Flinders Island, Dorset, George Town, Launceston, Northern Midlands and Break O'Day. I think that is too many councillors to cover the North-East.
Then you have all the council managers that are on big salaries. My opinion is that 12 would be enough to cover this area if we reinstated wards.
Many jobs have gone away from councils such as TasWater taking over water and sewerage.
Stop and Go signs at roadworks are managed by private enterprise along with many other projects such as the planning of infrastructure of Tasmania.
Councils often share building inspectors and engineers because there is not enough work for everyone.
This is why I don't think we need six councils, as many of these projects just don't exist anymore.
A lot of councillors cannot see what the future should look like for our state, especially roads in the next 10 to 15 years.
There is not enough consultation between councils as to what is the best way forward to fix the road problems in Tasmania.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.