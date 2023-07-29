Tributes to Shyanne-Lee Tatnell have been laid at the Henry Street bridge, nearly three months to the day since she went missing in Launceston.
Shyanne-Lee was last seen near the bridge over the North Esk River about 8.30pm on April 30.
Alongside several bunches of flowers, one person has left a blue teddy bear - which was the Burnie 14-year-old's favourite colour.
Shyanne-Lee's mother, Bobbi-Lee Ketchell posted a heartfelt message on social media expressing her grief, but telling her daughter "it's not goodbye".
"I can not explain my heartache and pain right now," she wrote.
"You was taken away from me in the worst possible way.
"I am blessed I was your mum and you are coming home to me, just not the way I hoped."
Scottsdale man Christopher Mark Jordan has been charged with the murder of Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, however he is yet to enter a plea.
Jordan was arrested on July 27 after human remains - yet to be linked to the missing 14-year-old - were found in bushland at Nabowla.
Jordan will face court again on August 16 via video link.
Launceston residents are also asked to "leave a light on" in memory of Shyanne-Lee on July 29.
