Whereas, in the Northern half of the state, Recreation Day was "...originally instituted because Hobart and southern Tasmania had one more holiday than did the Northern parts of the island, but there is no historic or cultural significance to why it is celebrated. The holiday is centred especially in Launceston, though it is observed in towns throughout the region. It was called "First Monday of November Holiday" from 1919, when it was instituted under the Bank Holidays Act, until 1989, when its name was changed to Recreation Day".