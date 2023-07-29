Launceston's Harvest Market might not be a wily and windy moor, but several Kate Bush lookalikes took market goers by surprise with a flash mob set to the hit single Wuthering Heights.
The ladies in red belonged to Club Cairo Belly Dancers Cooperative and put on the performance to celebrate Ms Bush's - and Wuthering Heights author Emily Bronte's - birthday on July 30.
Dancer and committee member Jill Gilligan said although the group's spin on the event happened one day early, it was brilliant to draw a crowd for the second year running.
"I was pretty impressed," Mrs Gilligan said.
"One of our members was part of a flash mob in Sydney a few years ago and said 'it's great fun, let's do one' and we did."
The event was not just the chance to let loose, but also raise money for a good cause.
After the performance the group collected donations for not-for-profit crisis accommodation provider Magnolia Place.
Committee member Lisa Sherrin said the not-for-profit provided a much-needed service, but also "flew under the radar" in terms of funding.
"We raised money for Magnolia Place before a few years ago," she said.
"We always have an annual event where we raise money for a local charity and they have come back around again.
"Often they fly under the radar ... so anything helps."
