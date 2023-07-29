City of Launceston councillors have approved a subdivision to provide more housing on a small cul-de-sac however neighbours and some councillors were not happy.
The development application at 6 Middle Street seeks to demolish part of the existing three-bedroom house to convert it into a two-bedroom building, and also to build two adjoining two-storey, one bedroom units.
The provision of parking and the new units' impact on neighbouring properties proved to be sticking points, with one nearby property owner claiming the buildings would dramatically reduce the effectiveness of his solar panels.
According to the planning scheme five parking spaces would be required - one for each bedroom in the three buildings plus a visitor space - but only three are included in the plans.
However council officers assessed the application against performance criteria - which they claimed is just as rigorous - and determined that three spaces were adequate.
They said this was due to the property's proximity to the CBD, which meant residents were unlikely to require a car, and there were some parking spaces available on nearby streets even if they were limited.
The matter of the new units' heights and their impact on other properties was brought up by a neighbour, who was concerned the buildings would block his solar panels.
"I've invested heavily on solar panels and to be energy efficient got rid of my old wood heater," the home owner said.
"On the shadow diagrams listed I could lose probably up to four hours per day of natural sunlight, which in the middle of winter could be up to 50 per cent.
"I do rely on solar energy for my heat pumps and other electric devices, but we also lose natural sunlight in my living room ... and also my kitchen and dining area."
Project proponents claimed the maximum degree of overshadowing was 200mm at some points during the year while council officers estimated the impact on solar production was likely to be less than 25 per cent.
Councillor Alex Britton was one of several councillors who spoke in support of the application, saying everyone sitting around the table had sympathy for the neighbours.
Cr Britton said although it would alter the "status quo of Middle Street" it would be a net benefit.
"Any development in any area is going to have an impact on someone and some of the neighbours," he said.
"The performance criteria are not there to stop any possible impact and in this case it has been determined by the officers that the impact will be minimal.
"I do believe that any negative effects of this are far outweighed by the overall benefit to Launceston for more houses and more people in the CBD."
Councillor Susie Cai was one of the few dissenting voices and felt the impact on the solar panels should be rectified in some way especially as the council was encouraging the use of clean energy.
"The existing solar system is going to lose I think 25 per cent of its use," Cr Cai said.
"Is the council or the developers responsible to compensate for the loss of these solar panels."
Mayor Matthew Garwood said that was not something included in the planning scheme, which was what councillors had to assess the application against.
All councillors except Tim Walker, Joe Pentridge and Susie Cai voted in favour of the application.
