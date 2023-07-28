The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Logan Wright set for NTFA game 300 with Bridgenorth

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated July 28 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A defender, a builder, a runner, a mentor and volunteer. Logan Wright has been the quintessential clubman during his time with Bridgenorth as he prepares for game 300 in the NTFA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.