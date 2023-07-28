A defender, a builder, a runner, a mentor and volunteer. Logan Wright has been the quintessential clubman during his time with Bridgenorth as he prepares for game 300 in the NTFA.
With his time in the under-19 team starting in 2006, Wright found some early success with a colts best and fairest in 2009 followed up with a reserves flag in 2010.
While playing in plenty of successful sides, senior premierships have been painfully elusive for the reliable defender as he experienced grand-final losses in 2013, '15, '16, '17, '18 and '19 - three of those coming when he was at Bracknell.
Eluding to those losses as "lowlights", Wright said his highlights were of a more personal nature.
"Probably one of my biggest highlights was this year, I got to play my first game with my little brother," he said.
"We didn't know whether we were ever going to play a game together because he used to be away in the Navy and he come back a couple of years ago and he'd been playing some good football so he got the opportunity to play seniors with us."
Growing up only 1500 metres away from Parrot Park, Wright never thought he would reach such a large milestone, but said he would not like to do it with any other team.
"I just love the club and the blokes around the club, everyone gets along so well and always enjoy laughs together," he said.
"There's great culture here and everyone gets on like a house on fire, everyone just gels together really well, it's such a great family club."
President Bobby Beams was thankful of all the work Wright had put in on and off the field, with Wright's efforts in working bees and helping players settle particularly helpful.
"I think probably just overall, the work he's put in. I know as a coach myself, if I've ever said 'I need a runner today', he'll go and do it," he said of Wright.
"Or, 'Can you come and try and help with training and give some advice to younger ones, even juniors or the women's team?', he's no worries."
Bridgenorth play George Town on Saturday, with a win crucial to the Parrots' finals chances.
