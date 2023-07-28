Despite being a 14-time premiership winner, champion jockey Brendon McCoull readily admits his 15th premiership win would be unexpected.
McCoull enters the final meeting of the season in Hobart on Sunday with 53 wins, two clear of David Pires, despite riding in 74 less races than his nearest challenger.
Having won the most recent of his premierships in 2013-14, McCoull thought his days as a legitimate title threat were long gone.
"I genuinely haven't been aiming at that (the premiership) the whole way and generally you need the backing of a big stable to have the numbers to be a premiership contender," said McCoull.
"Adam (Trinder) is the reason that I've been able to be competitive again in winning premierships and I've been lucky enough over the last few years that I've built a great association with Adam."
McCoull has ridden 25 winners for Trinder this season.
It may be a case of saving the best until last for McCoull, who has only ridden 66 times in Hobart this season across the previous 24 meetings, but has a strong book across five of the seven races in Hobart on Sunday.
Three of those rides are for his partner Imogen Miller, beginning in the opening race with Sha'arawi having her second career start.
"She's an honest little filly. She could run a nice race, but she'll likely be best on top of the ground, so we'll have to see how the track is on Sunday."
Adachi steps out in the first leg of the quaddie, having not raced since winning his maiden at the track and distance back in May.
"Imogen didn't want to trial him because he's a very light horse that doesn't carry a lot of condition.
"I think he's got his fair share of ability but he's still learning what the game is about."
Rounding out the McCoull/Miller team is three-year-old filly Alvarinho in the benchmark 68 (1200m), who was very impressive when running second to subsequent winner Brung King at Sandown on May 21.
"Alvarinho seems well, and I was happy with her trial (second on July 12).
"Every time she's gone out there she's run a good race, so I'm sure she'll run well again."
Rounding out McCoull's rides are General Assembly (race 2) and Wane's Quest (race 7) who also look firmly in contention for their respective races on recent form.
Most pundits would have McCoull as the favourite to take out his 15th premiership ahead of Sunday's meeting, but the man himself is taking a typically low-key approach.
"It would be nice to win but I'll go there hoping for the best and what will be will be."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.