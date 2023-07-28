Entering their second 'community recess' block of 2023, the Tasmania Devils girls' side learned plenty from the first one.
With the Talent League aligning fully with community rosters for the first time this season, the recesses allow the Devils to the NTFA, NWFL and SFL and play for their home club.
They had a loss in their first game back earlier this year, which is something they can't afford to do this time in their last game before the finals.
"We didn't have the greatest results back from the last one but for us, given that that was the first time it had happened, it's just an opportunity for us to reflect," coach Jodie Clifford said.
"Personally, I quite like them because I think the community connection with the girls is really important.
"We want them to maintain that with their community clubs but it also gives us an opportunity to stop, pause and reflect so we get to provide a little bit of extra feedback to the girls during this time.
"We basically get four weeks to go through 'okay, what have been our positives through the season and how can we build those into our game plan?'
"There's certainly some pros with [the recess], of course, there's always the cons and that they're not playing footy at that level that we want them to be playing footy - although a lot of them play senior women's footy now."
Reflecting on their season so far, Clifford said the side had struggled for consistency due to Allies and Futures games as well as injury.
They sit sixth on the ladder with seven wins and five losses ahead of their last roster match against Dandenong Stingrays on August 26.
From there, the competition splits into Metro and Country for the finals series, where Clifford anticipates a third-placed finish - pitting them against Geelong or Dandenong.
"When we have our full team and our best team on the park, I don't think there's a team that we can't match," Clifford said.
"We've got to play our best brand of footy and obviously we do that when we've got all the links in the chain together and working well so I think on any given day, we can be competitive.
"We showed that against the Oakleigh Chargers, so that was probably the beginning of our three-game run where I was really impressed with the way the girls were playing.
"We certainly are a chance [at going well in finals], it's just settling and believing that we can be and that we belong there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.