The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League
Comment

Matildas World Cup: fans stand in solidarity despite Nigeria loss

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated July 28 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Figuring out how to respond to a loss such as the Matildas to Nigeria can be difficult.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.