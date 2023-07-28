Figuring out how to respond to a loss such as the Matildas to Nigeria can be difficult.
The immediate one was to stand side-by-side with fellow fans to chant "we love Matildas" despite the raw emotional gut punch the final whistle brought.
The in-depth response began with chatting to fellow fans in the airport while waiting for early flights out to other World Cup matches.
This is where we tried to figure out what went wrong and united in the hope our nation's journey won't finish in Melbourne on Monday. "We're down but not out" was the overwhelming belief.
A bitter loss can't take away the sense that this World Cup is building towards something special.
It didn't take away from the atmosphere catching alight before the game. The songs began early on the deck of a nearby pub, with some of us wondering whether the wooden floors were up to the task of hours of chants, songs and dance. Fortunately, it was despite the balcony being packed like sardines as kick-off neared.
The 100 metre journey to the stadium was another memory many of us will hold dear for life.
A Green and Gold army of more than 100 fans spilled out of the pub and commandeered the street. The march combined with the sound of the drums was full of nothing but belief.
On arrival, the emotions were written on the faces of the founders of the Matildas Active Support, who organise the pregame meet ups and lead the chants.
They had an overwhelming sense of disbelief that this support was happening in their home city, not somewhere far-fetched or with fans from other nations.
Brisbane was a dome of energy. The highs of the opening goal quickly shifted to disbelief at the equaliser. The late surge and second goal sparked hope a World Cup miracle could be on the cards only to finish in solidarity of the final whistle through the pain of defeat.
Melbourne is now well and truly in our sights and an army will be behind our Matildas.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
