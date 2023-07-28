The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

Josh Tomasi released from Tasmania JackJumpers contract

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated July 28 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A second Tasmania JackJumpers player has been released from their development player contract in less than a month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.