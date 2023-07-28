The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

David Arron Duggan convicted of multiple charges in Launceston Magistrate Court

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated July 29 2023 - 8:22am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wish.com is an online shopping platform that allows users to buy directly from merchants. Picture supplied
Wish.com is an online shopping platform that allows users to buy directly from merchants. Picture supplied

A Deloraine man walked free after serving 61 consecutive days in custody for multiple offences, including an ill-advised Wish.com purchase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.