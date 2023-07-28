A Deloraine man walked free after serving 61 consecutive days in custody for multiple offences, including an ill-advised Wish.com purchase.
David Arron Duggan, 33, pleaded guilty to possessing an opened or unsealed container of alcohol on a public street, possessing a firearm while not holding an appropriate firearm licence, possessing cannabis and cannabis seeds, possessing smoking devices, unlawfully possessing a dangerous article, and escaping and resisting police.
After an adjournment from July 27, Duggan reappeared at Launceston Magistrates Court on July 28 to learn his fate.
Police prosecutors previously told the court that police had apprehended Duggan at Deloraine on August 18, 2020, for drinking an open can of alcohol when they found an "imitation Glock pistol" on Duggan's person.
Duggan told police the replica pistol was a spring-operated gel blaster purchased from Wish.com, before attempting to talk his way out of arrest and fleeing to his unit down the street.
The court also heard of a search warrant of Duggan's unit, conducted on August 22, 2020, where drugs and drug paraphernalia were found, as well as an incident on November 17, 2022, where police found a throwing axe under the passenger seat of a white Toyota Corolla.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said he recognised Duggan had spent an "extended time" in custody, totalling eight weeks and five days.
Duggan agreed, saying he wasn't "trying to keep count," but it was "difficult not to when he missed his family".
Mr Stanton said he would have to impose a serious penalty to match the seriousness of Duggan's offences.
"People are entitled to feel safe," Mr Stanton said.
"Your actions created significant risk to yourself and to others.
"Therefore, to deter others, you must be punished justly."
Mr Stanton said although Duggan was not on trial for his previous offences, "they indicate that past punishment hasn't stopped [Duggan] from re-offending".
"As such, a sentence of imprisonment is required as a last resort," Mr Stanton said.
Duggan was convicted of evading police and sentenced to four weeks imprisonment.
He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Mr Stanton also convicted Duggan for possession of an opened container of alcohol on a public street and for possession of smoking devices, however, he discharged the sentence.
Duggan was convicted and sentenced to four weeks and five days imprisonment for all other counts.
Mr Stanton backdated the start of the jail sentences to May 29, for the time Duggan had spent in custody.
Duggan was free to go.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
