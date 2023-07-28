The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania's elective surgery waiting list reduced

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 28 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania delivered more surgeries per capita than any other state or territory in 2021-22, Health Minister Guy Barnett has said.
Tasmania delivered more surgeries per capita than any other state or territory in 2021-22, Health Minister Guy Barnett has said.

There has been a reduction of almost 16 per cent to the state's elective surgery waiting list over the past 12 months, new Health Department statistics show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.